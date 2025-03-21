Best Kept Secret: 2025-03-21

- L – relax your mind
- scienz of life – metaphysics 2030
- royal flush – smoke session ft channel live
- willie the kid – bath water running
- dialect and despair – low pro ft melanie rutherford
- the nextmen – break the mould ft grap luva
- makeba mooncycle – high plains drifter
- the b.u.m.s. – rain ft saafir
- the left – frozen ft kool g rap
- audio two – top billin
- taiaha – music up in here ft brad strut
- taiaha – no days off ft shook
- grand daddy iu – the u is smooth
- telemachus/chemo – scarecrows ft roc marciano
- the high and mighty – mind, soul & body
- goodie mob – dirty south
- haiku d’etat – stay rappin’
Reader's opinions