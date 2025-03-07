Best Kept Secret: 2025-03-07

  1. Charizma & Peanut Butter Wolf – Methods
  2. Abstract Tribe Unique – L.A. Styles Back
  3. Aceyalone – Anywhere You Go
  4. Bahamadia – Total Wreck (Remix)
  5. Erule – Synopsis
  6. Slum Village – Fall-N-Love
  7. RJD2 vs Jay-Z – December 4th (F Word Remix)
  8. Talib Kweli & Madlib – Funny Money
  9. Show & A.G. – Who’s The Dirtiest ft Party Arty, D-Flow
  10. Yelawolf – Hard White (Up In The Club) ft Lil Jon
  11. Scrfewball – The Heat Is On ft Prodigy
  12. Reks – Skills 101
  13. Trigger Tha Gambler – Make A Move ft D.V. Alias Khrist
  14. Rawcotiks – Hardcore Hip Hop (DJ Premier Remix II)
  15. Nick Wiz ft Cella Dwellas – It’s TIme
  16. Ras Kass – Van Gogh
  17. Young Zee – Stay Gold ft Lauryn Hill
  18. Zion I – Critical ft Planet Asia (Madlib Remix)
  19. Capone-N-Noreaga – Bloody Money
  20. Prowla – The Great Rescue ft Tumi
