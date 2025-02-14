Best Kept Secret: 2025-02-14

- 7xvethegenius – graymatter
- westside gunn – adam page ft stove god cooks
- boldy james & richgains – janky
- tha god fahim & cookin soul – get ya weight up
- prowla – aight now
- freestyle fellowship – 7th seal
- eric b & rakim – don’t sweat the technique
- danger mouse & jemini – born-a-mc
- king geedorah – anti-matter ft mr fantastic
- madvillain – america’s most blunted
- slum village – 2000 beyond ft j dilla
- walkin large – reachin (for my people)
- shyne – more or less ft foxy brown
- the fugees – how many mics
- evidence – mr slow flow
- dark skinned assassin – lock shit down
- brand nubian – punks jump up to get beat down ft diamond d (remix)
- d.i.t.c. – day one
- ca$h money click – get tha fortune (remix)
- saukrates ft common – play dis
- chino xl – freestyle rhymes
- mic geronimo – man of my own
- charizma & pb wolf – methods
- de la soul – the bizness ft common
