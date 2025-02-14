Best Kept Secret: 2025-02-14

Written by on February 14, 2025

  1. 7xvethegenius – graymatter
  2. westside gunn – adam page ft stove god cooks
  3. boldy james & richgains – janky
  4. tha god fahim & cookin soul – get ya weight up
  5. prowla – aight now
  6. freestyle fellowship – 7th seal
  7. eric b & rakim – don’t sweat the technique
  8. danger mouse & jemini – born-a-mc
  9. king geedorah – anti-matter ft mr fantastic
  10. madvillain – america’s most blunted
  11. slum village – 2000 beyond ft j dilla
  12. walkin large – reachin (for my people)
  13. shyne – more or less ft foxy brown
  14. the fugees – how many mics
  15. evidence – mr slow flow
  16. dark skinned assassin – lock shit down
  17. brand nubian – punks jump up to get beat down ft diamond d (remix)
  18. d.i.t.c. – day one
  19. ca$h money click – get tha fortune (remix)
  20. saukrates ft common – play dis
  21. chino xl – freestyle rhymes
  22. mic geronimo – man of my own
  23. charizma & pb wolf – methods
  24. de la soul – the bizness ft common
