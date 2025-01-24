Best Kept Secret: 2025-01-24

- Atmosphere – Gods Bathroom Floor
- Talib Kweli & Mos Def – Freestyle
- L The Headtoucha – Stretch Armstrong Freestyle
- Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change
- 7L & Esoteric – Headswell ft Virtuoso
- Busta Rhymes – It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix ft SWV ’21 Remaster)
- Kool Keith – Yo Black (Buckwild Remix)
- Gab Gotcha – On The Job ft JuJu
- Diamond D – Casket Fresh ft Kardinal Offishall, Peedi Crack & Chip Fu
- Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – Plot Armor
- Boldy James x Nicholas Craven – Stuck In Traffic
- Ca$ablanca – Switchblade Maneuvers (OG Version)
- Benny The Butcher – Jermaine’s Graduation (Alchemist)
- Big Punisher, Fat Joe & The Terror Squad – Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
- Big L & Jay Z – Back 2 Back Freestyle (Stretch & Bobbito)
- MC Juice – Freestyle Or Written
- Royalz – Live 95 ft One Sixth
- Missin’ Linx – MIA
- Kool DJ EQ – Three Emcees ft Xzibit, Del, Casual
- Boogiemonsters – The Beginning Of The End
- Binary Star – Reality Check
- 9th Wonder & Buckshot – No Comparison
- Cali Agents – The Good Life
