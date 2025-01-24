Best Kept Secret: 2025-01-24

January 24, 2025

  1. Atmosphere – Gods Bathroom Floor
  2. Talib Kweli & Mos Def – Freestyle
  3. L The Headtoucha – Stretch Armstrong Freestyle
  4. Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change
  5. 7L & Esoteric – Headswell ft Virtuoso
  6. Busta Rhymes – It’s A Party (The Ummah Remix ft SWV ’21 Remaster)
  7. Kool Keith – Yo Black (Buckwild Remix)
  8. Gab Gotcha – On The Job ft JuJu
  9. Diamond D – Casket Fresh ft Kardinal Offishall, Peedi Crack & Chip Fu
  10. Tha God Fahim x Nicholas Craven – Plot Armor
  11. Boldy James x Nicholas Craven – Stuck In Traffic
  12. Ca$ablanca – Switchblade Maneuvers (OG Version)
  13. Benny The Butcher – Jermaine’s Graduation (Alchemist)
  14. Big Punisher, Fat Joe & The Terror Squad – Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
  15. Big L & Jay Z – Back 2 Back Freestyle (Stretch & Bobbito)
  16. MC Juice – Freestyle Or Written
  17. Royalz – Live 95 ft One Sixth
  18. Missin’ Linx – MIA
  19. Kool DJ EQ – Three Emcees ft Xzibit, Del, Casual
  20. Boogiemonsters – The Beginning Of The End
  21. Binary Star – Reality Check
  22. 9th Wonder & Buckshot – No Comparison
  23. Cali Agents – The Good Life
