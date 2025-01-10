Best Kept Secret: 2025-01-10

  1. Casual – Intro
  2. All Natural – 50 Years
  3. Dudley Perkins – Momma
  4. UGK – Use Me Up
  5. Koolism – All CIty
  6. Alps Cru – Avalanche
  7. Scaramanga – Chesslords ft Agallah
  8. Jay-Z – Is This What Success Is About (Ghostface Killah Fish Remix) DJ Chong Wizard
  9. Above The Law – Black Superman
  10. El-P – Delorean
  11. Leak Bros. – Delerium
  12. Cella Dwellas – Perfect Match
  13. Al’ Tariq – Peace Akki ft The Beatnuts
  14. DJ Muggs – When The Fat Lady Sings ft GZA
  15. Thirstin Howl III – The Polo Rican
  16. Nature – The Ultimate High ft NaS
  17. AMG – Around The World
  18. Jadakiss – We Gonna Make It ft Styles P
  19. 50 Cent – The Good Die Young
  20. The Notorious B.I.G. – Long Kiss Goodnight
  21. Skyzoo – Community Service bft JRose
  22. Conway The Machine & Wun Two – Mind Tricks ft KNDRX
  23. Conductor WIlliams – Down Bad ft Bishop[ Nehru
  24. Big Daddy Kane – Lyrical Gymnastics
