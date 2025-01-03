Best Kept Secret: 2025-01-03

  1. your best friend jippy – Stars Align (feat. Kool Keith, Lord Apex, Tha God Fahim)
  2. Conway The Machine – John Woo Flick
  3. Benny The Butcher – ’97 Hov
  4. your best friend jippy – Radiation Research (feat. Tha God Fahim)
  5. JPEGMAFIA – either on or off the drugs
  6. Westside Gunn, Conway, Alchemist – Ray Mysterio
  7. Alnitak Kid – Lei Wulong
  8. The Alchemist feat Conway The Machine – Diego Maradona
  9. DELICASTEEZ – swungdexo
  10. Westside Gunn & DJ Drama Featuring Stove God Cooks, Benny the Butcher, Conway the Machine & Boldy James – Still Praying
  11. The Alchemist Feat. ScHoolBoy Q – Ferraris In The Rain
  12. Action Bronson Feat. Julian Love – HIDEO NOMO
  13. Conwat The Machine feat. Method Man, SK Da King & Flee Lord – Meth Back!
  14. Westside Gunn – Speedy 40
  15. Denzel Curry Feat. Maxo Kream – SET IT
  16. Grandmaster Flash – Swagger
  17. ¥$ – Dead
  18. Denzel Curry ft. Ski Mask the Slump God – HIT THE FLOOR
  19. The Alchemist – Seasons Change
  20. Beastie Boys – Get It Together
  21. Nelson Dialect & Delicasteez – Ready Player One
  22. A Tribe Called Quest – Oh My God
