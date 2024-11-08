Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-08

- Young Zee – Don’t Fuck WIth New Jersey
- People Under The Stairs – San Francisco Knights
- East Flatbush Project – Tried By 12
- Showbiz & A.G. – You Know Now
- OGC – Flappin
- Eric B & Rakim – Keep The Beat
- Pete Rock & 9th Wonder – Whatever You Say Remix ft Little Brother
- Aesop Rock – Daylight
- Pete Rock & Deda – Markd4Death ft Ex Cons
- Elcamino & Black Soprano Family – Started From Nothing ft Loveboat Luciano
- Fred Da Godson – Light up ft Axel Leon
- AK Skills – East To West
- Frankenstein – Shook Ones Remix (Ft Mobb Deep)
- Mnops – I Hope This Email Finds You Dead
- Manaz Ill – Animal Farm
- Bee Why – The Boros
- Organized Konfusion – Decisions
- Krondon – The Rules`
- Erule – Synopsis
- Canibus- – Get Retarted
- Citizen Kane – Blackrain
