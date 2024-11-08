Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-08

  1. Young Zee – Don’t Fuck WIth New Jersey
  2. People Under The Stairs – San Francisco Knights
  3. East Flatbush Project – Tried By 12
  4. Showbiz & A.G. – You Know Now
  5. OGC – Flappin
  6. Eric B & Rakim – Keep The Beat
  7. Pete Rock & 9th Wonder – Whatever You Say Remix ft Little Brother
  8. Aesop Rock – Daylight
  9. Pete Rock & Deda – Markd4Death ft Ex Cons
  10. Elcamino & Black Soprano Family – Started From Nothing ft Loveboat Luciano
  11. Fred Da Godson – Light up ft Axel Leon
  12. AK Skills – East To West
  13. Frankenstein – Shook Ones Remix (Ft Mobb Deep)
  14. Mnops – I Hope This Email Finds You Dead
  15. Manaz Ill – Animal Farm
  16. Bee Why – The Boros
  17. Organized Konfusion – Decisions
  18. Krondon – The Rules`
  19. Erule – Synopsis
  20. Canibus- – Get Retarted
  21. Citizen Kane – Blackrain
