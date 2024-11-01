Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-01

  1. Lloyd Banks – Season Of The Psychos
  2. Action Bronson & Harry Fraud – Seven Series Triplets ft Prodigy & Raekwon
  3. Da King & I – Tears (Darp Vibe Mix)
  4. Spice-1 – I’m The Fuckin’ Murderer
  5. Vents – Marked For Death
  6. 7L & Esoteric – Essays On Essoterrorism
  7. Nastradoomus – Life We Chose
  8. Saafir – Can-U-Feel-Me!
  9. Cannibal Ox – A B-Boy’s Alpha
  10. Jay-Z – Oceans ft Frank Ocean
  11. Westside Gunn – Cain Tejada
  12. Kool G Rap – On The Rise Again ft Haylie Duff
  13. Akrobatik – Woman
  14. Siah & Yeshua DapoED – The Cure For Stagnation
  15. Bishop Nehru – Breaking The Rules
  16. Company Flow – Info Kill
  17. Kendrick Lamar – The Art Of Pier Pressure
  18. Atmosphere – Fuck You Lucy
  19. Chino XL – Thousands
  20. Jedi Mind Tricks – The Apostles Creed ft Apathy The Alien Tongue & Yan The Phenomenon
  21. Real Live – Real Live Shit (Remix) ft Ghostface, Cappadonna & Lord Tariq
  22. ALL CAPITAL – UTOPIA
  23. Mr Lif – Triangular Warfare
