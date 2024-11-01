Best Kept Secret: 2024-11-01

- Lloyd Banks – Season Of The Psychos
- Action Bronson & Harry Fraud – Seven Series Triplets ft Prodigy & Raekwon
- Da King & I – Tears (Darp Vibe Mix)
- Spice-1 – I’m The Fuckin’ Murderer
- Vents – Marked For Death
- 7L & Esoteric – Essays On Essoterrorism
- Nastradoomus – Life We Chose
- Saafir – Can-U-Feel-Me!
- Cannibal Ox – A B-Boy’s Alpha
- Jay-Z – Oceans ft Frank Ocean
- Westside Gunn – Cain Tejada
- Kool G Rap – On The Rise Again ft Haylie Duff
- Akrobatik – Woman
- Siah & Yeshua DapoED – The Cure For Stagnation
- Bishop Nehru – Breaking The Rules
- Company Flow – Info Kill
- Kendrick Lamar – The Art Of Pier Pressure
- Atmosphere – Fuck You Lucy
- Chino XL – Thousands
- Jedi Mind Tricks – The Apostles Creed ft Apathy The Alien Tongue & Yan The Phenomenon
- Real Live – Real Live Shit (Remix) ft Ghostface, Cappadonna & Lord Tariq
- ALL CAPITAL – UTOPIA
- Mr Lif – Triangular Warfare
