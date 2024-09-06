Best Kept Secret: 2024-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2024

  1. Kolaps – Propaganda
  2. Bias B – Evergreen Assault ft Shazlek
  3. Resin Dogs – Mad Blunted ft Lazy Grey
  4. Brad Strut – My Joint
  5. Social Change – Lots 2 Say
  6. Speekup – Living Conditions
  7. Pagen Elypsis – 2010
  8. K21 – When The Sirens Howl
  9. Heather B – All Glocks Down
  10. Phil The Agony – Clear The Lane ft Defari
  11. LL Cool J – Candyman
  12. Outkast – ATLiens
  13. DEDA – Markd4Death ft Ex Cons
  14. Aquasky – Raw Skillz ft Big Kwam & Scratch Perverts
  15. Mr. Lif – Madness In A Cup
  16. Anticon (Sole & Moodswing 9) – Martyr Theme Song
  17. Self Scientific – 3 Kings ft Krondon & Planet Asia
  18. Mr Complex – Bomb Threats
  19. Mobb Deep – Quiet Storm
  20. DJ Krush ft CL Smooth – Only The Strong Survive
  21. Jigmastas – Iz You Dee
  22. Da Brat – Come And Get Some ft Mac Daddy
  23. MC Ren – All Bullshit Aside
  24. Mnemonic Ascent – Step Up
