Best Kept Secret: 2024-09-06

- Kolaps – Propaganda
- Bias B – Evergreen Assault ft Shazlek
- Resin Dogs – Mad Blunted ft Lazy Grey
- Brad Strut – My Joint
- Social Change – Lots 2 Say
- Speekup – Living Conditions
- Pagen Elypsis – 2010
- K21 – When The Sirens Howl
- Heather B – All Glocks Down
- Phil The Agony – Clear The Lane ft Defari
- LL Cool J – Candyman
- Outkast – ATLiens
- DEDA – Markd4Death ft Ex Cons
- Aquasky – Raw Skillz ft Big Kwam & Scratch Perverts
- Mr. Lif – Madness In A Cup
- Anticon (Sole & Moodswing 9) – Martyr Theme Song
- Self Scientific – 3 Kings ft Krondon & Planet Asia
- Mr Complex – Bomb Threats
- Mobb Deep – Quiet Storm
- DJ Krush ft CL Smooth – Only The Strong Survive
- Jigmastas – Iz You Dee
- Da Brat – Come And Get Some ft Mac Daddy
- MC Ren – All Bullshit Aside
- Mnemonic Ascent – Step Up
