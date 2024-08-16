Best Kept Secret: 2024-08-16

- The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die
- Originoo Gun Clappaz – Flappin’
- Real Live – Trilogy Of Error
- Scaramanga – Seven Eyes, Seven Horns
- ACD – In The City
- Def Squad – RAPPERS DELIGHT
- Aesop Rock – Daylight
- Little Brother – Whatever You Say (Pete Rock & 9th Wonder – Remix 1)
- Adagio – Hold Tight
- Canibus – Get Retarted
- 7L & Esoteric – Be Alert ft Beyonder & Viruoso
- Mobb Deep – Shook Ones Pt 1 & 2 (Frankenstein Remix))
- East Flatbush Project – Tried By 12
- Street Reportas – Desert Sands
- Jay-Z – Bring It On ft Sauce Money & Big Jaz
- Fat Joe – Part Deux
- Milano – Rep For The Slums
- O.C. & Buckwild – What I Represent
- Extra Prolific – Now What ft Opio
- Erule – Synopsis
- Intelligent Hoodlum / Tragedy – Street Life
- Nine – Whutcha Want
