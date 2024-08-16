Best Kept Secret: 2024-08-16

Written by on August 16, 2024

  1. The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die
  2. Originoo Gun Clappaz – Flappin’
  3. Real Live – Trilogy Of Error
  4. Scaramanga – Seven Eyes, Seven Horns
  5. ACD – In The City
  6. Def Squad – RAPPERS DELIGHT
  7. Aesop Rock – Daylight
  8. Little Brother – Whatever You Say (Pete Rock & 9th Wonder – Remix 1)
  9. Adagio – Hold Tight
  10. Canibus – Get Retarted
  11. 7L & Esoteric – Be Alert ft Beyonder & Viruoso
  12. Mobb Deep – Shook Ones Pt 1 & 2 (Frankenstein Remix))
  13. East Flatbush Project – Tried By 12
  14. Street Reportas – Desert Sands
  15. Jay-Z – Bring It On ft Sauce Money & Big Jaz
  16. Fat Joe – Part Deux
  17. Milano – Rep For The Slums
  18. O.C. & Buckwild – What I Represent
  19. Extra Prolific – Now What ft Opio
  20. Erule – Synopsis
  21. Intelligent Hoodlum / Tragedy – Street Life
  22. Nine – Whutcha Want
