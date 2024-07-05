Best Kept Secret: 2024-07-05

- Pete Rock & CL Smooth – Escape
- Dilated Peoples – Expanding Man
- Godfather Don – No Competition ft Sir Menelik & Mike L
- Organized Konfusion – Stray Bullet
- Pegz – Chechen Gorilla
- Terntable Jediz – All Out War ft Celph Titled
- TommyTerror x ALLCAPITAL – JONSNOW
- Domo Genesis x The Alchemist – The Daily News ft Space Ghost Purp, Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson
- Dr. Dre – Let Me Ride ft Snoop Doggy Dogg, Ruben and Jewell
- Da Lench Mob – Guerillas In Tha Mist
- Kool G Rap – Cakes ft The RZA
- Mad Skillz – The Nod Factor
- Schoolz Of Thought – One Of Those Days
- Zion I – Trippin
- Peanut Butter Wolf – Run The Line ft Rasco & Qbert
- The Beatnuts – Find That
- Royal Flush – Worldwide
- IG Off & Hazadous – How You Love That
- Kwest Tha Madd Lad – 125 Pennies For Your Thoughts
- Real Live – Get Down For Mine
- Dienamix – Certified Threats ft Kings Konekted
- Taiaha X Social Change X Kultar Ahluwalia – Honour Is Forever
