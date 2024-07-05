Best Kept Secret: 2024-07-05

  1. Pete Rock & CL Smooth – Escape
  2. Dilated Peoples – Expanding Man
  3. Godfather Don – No Competition ft Sir Menelik & Mike L
  4. Organized Konfusion – Stray Bullet
  5. Pegz – Chechen Gorilla
  6. Terntable Jediz – All Out War ft Celph Titled
  7. TommyTerror x ALLCAPITAL – JONSNOW
  8. Domo Genesis x The Alchemist – The Daily News ft Space Ghost Purp, Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson
  9. Dr. Dre – Let Me Ride ft Snoop Doggy Dogg, Ruben and Jewell
  10. Da Lench Mob – Guerillas In Tha Mist
  11. Kool G Rap – Cakes ft The RZA
  12. Mad Skillz – The Nod Factor
  13. Schoolz Of Thought – One Of Those Days
  14. Zion I – Trippin
  15. Peanut Butter Wolf – Run The Line ft Rasco & Qbert
  16. The Beatnuts – Find That
  17. Royal Flush – Worldwide
  18. IG Off & Hazadous – How You Love That
  19. Kwest Tha Madd Lad – 125 Pennies For Your Thoughts
  20. Real Live – Get Down For Mine
  21. Dienamix – Certified Threats ft Kings Konekted
  22. Taiaha X Social Change X Kultar Ahluwalia – Honour Is Forever
