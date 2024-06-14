Best Kept Secret: 2024-06-14

- Dienamix – Day In Day Out
- Prowla – 3 Strikes ft Dedlee & Raise
- Bigfoot & Fletchrock ft Bileus Tornts – Bag It
- The Eastern Bloc – Contradictions Of A Man
- Koolism – All City
- Tom Phonic – Owner Occupied
- Brad Strut – Believe
- Mnemonic Ascent – Mnemonic
- Kings Konekted – Good Blood & Hand Shakes
- Terntable Jediz – Electric Chair ft Lazy Grey
- Celsius – Headhunters
- Dialect & Despair – Promethean ft Delta & Motion
- Kurious – Top Notch
- Mobb Deep – Hit It From The Back
- Black Sheep – Flavor Of The Month
- Al’ Tariq – Think Not
- Wee Bee Foolish – The Main Attraction
- The High & Mighty – B-Boy Document ft Mike Zoot, El-P & Mos Def
- 7L & Esoteric – Headwell
- Lewis Parker – Incognito
- WHODINI – “Featuring Grand Master Dee”
- Lootpack – Wanna Test
