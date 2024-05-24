Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-24

- Mach-Hommy – Copy Cold ft Black Thought
- Talib Kweli & Madlib – The Right To Love Us ft Mac Miller
- Freddie Gibbs – Space Rabbit
- Conway The Machine – Milano Nights Pt. 1
- Armani Caesar – Survival Of The Littest
- Lyrics Born & The Poets Of Rhythm – I Changed My Mind
- Lateef – The Wreckoning
- GZA – Cold World
- Dynospectrum – Introspectrum
- Eastern Bloc – Tell It How It Is ft Defiant
- Turntable Jediz ft 360 – Foul Child
- DMX ft Sheek – Get At Me Dog
- Method Man & Redman – How High
- Cozz – Knock Tha Hustle – Remix ft J Cole
- El Fudge – Realise
- Run-DMC – The Ave
- M.O.P. – To The Death
- Ice Cube – What Can I Do (Eastside Mix)
- MC Eiht feat CMW – Killin Season
- Grand Daddy I.U. – Pick Up The Pace
- Pep Love – Pacific Heights
- Craig Mack – Real Raw
- Poor Righteous Teachers – Gods, Earths And 85ers ft Nine
- Little Brother – The Rap Game ft Little Brother
Reader's opinions