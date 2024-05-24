Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2024

  1. Mach-Hommy – Copy Cold ft Black Thought
  2. Talib Kweli & Madlib – The Right To Love Us ft Mac Miller
  3. Freddie Gibbs – Space Rabbit
  4. Conway The Machine – Milano Nights Pt. 1
  5. Armani Caesar – Survival Of The Littest
  6. Lyrics Born & The Poets Of Rhythm – I Changed My Mind
  7. Lateef – The Wreckoning
  8. GZA – Cold World
  9. Dynospectrum – Introspectrum
  10. Eastern Bloc – Tell It How It Is ft Defiant
  11. Turntable Jediz ft 360 – Foul Child
  12. DMX ft Sheek – Get At Me Dog
  13. Method Man & Redman – How High
  14. Cozz – Knock Tha Hustle – Remix ft J Cole
  15. El Fudge – Realise
  16. Run-DMC – The Ave
  17. M.O.P. – To The Death
  18. Ice Cube – What Can I Do (Eastside Mix)
  19. MC Eiht feat CMW – Killin Season
  20. Grand Daddy I.U. – Pick Up The Pace
  21. Pep Love – Pacific Heights
  22. Craig Mack – Real Raw
  23. Poor Righteous Teachers – Gods, Earths And 85ers ft Nine
  24. Little Brother – The Rap Game ft Little Brother
