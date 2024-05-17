Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-17

- David Axelrod – The Little Children ft Ras Kass
- Dudley Perkins – Momma
- Mack 10 – 10 Million Ways
- Above The Law – Murder Rap
- Mad Skillz – Ghost Writer
- MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes
- Grand Puba – I Like It
- Masta Ace Inc. – Eastbound
- Jamal & Calif – Beez Like That Sometimes
- The Luniz – I Got 5 On It
- Brothers Stoney – Lyrical Luncheon ft Bias B
- Hilltop Hoods – Shades Of Grey
- Jehst – 1979
- Trem – Reminisce ft Brad Strut
- Da King & I – Tears
- Rappin’ 4 Tay – Ain’t No Playa (Mike Dean Remix)
- Da Youngsta’s – Mad Props
- Mr Voodoo – Hemlock
- Big Kwam – I Don’t Give A What (I Don’t Give A F…Pt. 2)
- Keith Murray – The Rhyme (Slum Village Remix)
- Blackalicious – 40z
