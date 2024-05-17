Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-17

Written by on May 17, 2024

  1. David Axelrod – The Little Children ft Ras Kass
  2. Dudley Perkins – Momma
  3. Mack 10 – 10 Million Ways
  4. Above The Law – Murder Rap
  5. Mad Skillz – Ghost Writer
  6. MF DOOM – Hoe Cakes
  7. Grand Puba – I Like It
  8. Masta Ace Inc. – Eastbound
  9. Jamal & Calif – Beez Like That Sometimes
  10. The Luniz – I Got 5 On It
  11. Brothers Stoney – Lyrical Luncheon ft Bias B
  12. Hilltop Hoods – Shades Of Grey
  13. Jehst – 1979
  14. Trem – Reminisce ft Brad Strut
  15. Da King & I – Tears
  16. Rappin’ 4 Tay – Ain’t No Playa (Mike Dean Remix)
  17. Da Youngsta’s – Mad Props
  18. Mr Voodoo – Hemlock
  19. Big Kwam – I Don’t Give A What (I Don’t Give A F…Pt. 2)
  20. Keith Murray – The Rhyme (Slum Village Remix)
  21. Blackalicious – 40z
