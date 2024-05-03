Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-03

May 3, 2024

  1. EPMD – So What Ya Sayin’
  2. Junior Mafia – Get Money (remix)
  3. DJ Green Lantern – Who Got The VIbe ft Zakiyyah
  4. Diamond D – The Hiatus
  5. Blahzay Blahzay – Pain I Feel
  6. Da Lench Mob – Cut Throats
  7. Heltah Skeltah – Letha Brains Blo
  8. Xzibit – Deeper
  9. Gravediggaz – 2 Cups Of Blood
  10. Chi-Ali – Step Up
  11. INI – Step Up
  12. Gutter Snypes – Trials Of Life
  13. Frank-N-Dank – Keep It Coming ft J Dilla
  14. Action Bronson & Alchemist – Bitch I Deserve You ft Evidence
  15. Rapsody – Ridin’ ft GQ
  16. Bahamadia – Da Jawn ft The Roots
  17. Half-A-Mill – Quiet Money ft AZ
  18. Da Youngsta’s – Bloodshed And War ft Mobb Deep (Remix)
  19. Heather B. – What Goes On
  20. Thug Life & 2Pac – Pour Out A Little Liquor
  21. Hilltop Hoods – 1979
  22. Dedlee – Frankston Flow
  23. Group Home – Up Against The Wall (Getaway Car Mix)
