Best Kept Secret: 2024-05-03

- EPMD – So What Ya Sayin’
- Junior Mafia – Get Money (remix)
- DJ Green Lantern – Who Got The VIbe ft Zakiyyah
- Diamond D – The Hiatus
- Blahzay Blahzay – Pain I Feel
- Da Lench Mob – Cut Throats
- Heltah Skeltah – Letha Brains Blo
- Xzibit – Deeper
- Gravediggaz – 2 Cups Of Blood
- Chi-Ali – Step Up
- INI – Step Up
- Gutter Snypes – Trials Of Life
- Frank-N-Dank – Keep It Coming ft J Dilla
- Action Bronson & Alchemist – Bitch I Deserve You ft Evidence
- Rapsody – Ridin’ ft GQ
- Bahamadia – Da Jawn ft The Roots
- Half-A-Mill – Quiet Money ft AZ
- Da Youngsta’s – Bloodshed And War ft Mobb Deep (Remix)
- Heather B. – What Goes On
- Thug Life & 2Pac – Pour Out A Little Liquor
- Hilltop Hoods – 1979
- Dedlee – Frankston Flow
- Group Home – Up Against The Wall (Getaway Car Mix)
