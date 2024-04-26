Best Kept Secret: 2024-04-26

April 26, 2024

  1. ALLCAPS X TOMMYYTERROR – 1 AM On Rundle
  2. Domo Genesis x The Alchemist – Gamebreaker ft Earl Sweatshirt
  3. Iron Sheiks – Allumiati
  4. Big Noyd – Usual Suspect (Stretch Armstrong Remix)
  5. Planet Asia – Place Of Birth
  6. The WhoRidas – TAXIN’
  7. Kokane – Aftermath
  8. Ice Cube – Ghetto Bird
  9. TRU – Im Bout It, Bout It
  10. Skhool Yard – Rap Moguls
  11. A.D.O.R. – Day 2 Day (Diamond D’s Mecca Mix)
  12. Lord Finesse & DJ Mike Smooth – Baby You Nasty (New)
  13. Jemini The Gifted One – Funk Soul Sensation (Godfather Don Mix)
  14. No I.D. & Dug Infinite – Pray For The Sinners
  15. Delinquent Habits – Lower Eastside (Clicc Remix)
  16. The Pharcyde – Bullshit
  17. Rasco – Suckas Don’t Respect It
  18. Timbaland & Magoo – Writtin’ Rhymes
  19. Ill Advised – Kites To The Street
  20. Concrete Mob – Boiling Point
  21. 7xvethegenius& DJ Green Lantern – Brain Food
  22. Rome Streetz – Fire At Your Idle Mind ft Joey Bada$$
  23. The Lox – Money, Power & Respect ft DMX & Lil Kim
