Best Kept Secret: 2024-03-15

- Ransom & Harry Fraud – The Losses
- Social Change – Only Right
- Raz Fresco & Cookin Soul – 360
- Elcamino & Real Bad Man – New Levels
- Remy Banks – Game Winners ft Domo Genesis
- Milano Constantine – Listen Carefully
- DJ Muggs ft Boldy James – We Coming For The Safe
- Roots Manuva – Juggle Tings Proper
- Action Bronson & Party Supplies – 9-24-11
- King Tee – Paybacks A Mutha
- N.W.A. – If It Ain’t Ruff
- Redman – Whateva Man ft Erick Sermon
- Thirstin Howl III – I Still Live With My Moms
- The High & Mighty – The Meaning
- The Grouch – Simple Man
- The Pharcyde – Pain
- Mystik Journeymen – Next Stop Oakland
- Mic Geronimo – Lifecheck
- The B.U.M.S. – 6 Figures And Up
- Shabaam Sahdeeq – Can’t Be Ya Lover
- Run-DMC – Down With The King ft Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth
- Abstract Tribe Unique – Hits Like Hank
- Haiku D’Etat – Still Rappin’
- The Primeridian – Musical Mirages
