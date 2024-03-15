Best Kept Secret: 2024-03-15

Written by on March 15, 2024

  1. Ransom & Harry Fraud – The Losses
  2. Social Change – Only Right
  3. Raz Fresco & Cookin Soul – 360
  4. Elcamino & Real Bad Man – New Levels
  5. Remy Banks – Game Winners ft Domo Genesis
  6. Milano Constantine – Listen Carefully
  7. DJ Muggs ft Boldy James – We Coming For The Safe
  8. Roots Manuva – Juggle Tings Proper
  9. Action Bronson & Party Supplies – 9-24-11
  10. King Tee – Paybacks A Mutha
  11. N.W.A. – If It Ain’t Ruff
  12. Redman – Whateva Man ft Erick Sermon
  13. Thirstin Howl III – I Still Live With My Moms
  14. The High & Mighty – The Meaning
  15. The Grouch – Simple Man
  16. The Pharcyde – Pain
  17. Mystik Journeymen – Next Stop Oakland
  18. Mic Geronimo – Lifecheck
  19. The B.U.M.S. – 6 Figures And Up
  20. Shabaam Sahdeeq – Can’t Be Ya Lover
  21. Run-DMC – Down With The King ft Pete Rock & C.L.Smooth
  22. Abstract Tribe Unique – Hits Like Hank
  23. Haiku D’Etat – Still Rappin’
  24. The Primeridian – Musical Mirages
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Local & Live: 2024-03-15

Current track

Title

Artist