Best Kept Secret: 2024-03-08

  1. UGK – International Players Anthem ft Outkast
  2. Mos Def – Sunshine
  3. Murs & 9th Wonder – Walk Like A Man
  4. Jay-Z – Allure
  5. 2Pac – When I Get Free II
  6. The P Brothers – Blam Blam For Nottingham ft Boss Money
  7. McGruff – Reppin’ Uptown ft The Lox
  8. Jurassic 5 – Quality Control
  9. Main Source – Just Hangin’ Out
  10. Brand Nubian – Punks Jump Up To Get Beat Down ft Diamond D
  11. Sadat X & Grand Puba – The Next Spot
  12. Craig Mack – Get Down ft Q-Tip
  13. Souls Of Mischief – A To The P
  14. Planet Asia as King Medallions – Jewelry Box Session
  15. Mobb Deep – Drop A Gem On ‘Em
  16. AZ & Half-A-Mill – Throw Ya Guns
  17. Buddha Monk – Got’s Like Come On Thru
  18. MC Ren – Mad Scientist
  19. Ice Cube – Dead Homiez
  20. Masta Ace Incorporated – Drunken Style
  21. Big Daddy Kane – It’s Hard Being The Kane
  22. King Sun – The Gods Are Taking Heads ft Poor Righteous Teachers
  23. I.G. Off & Hazadous – The Nicest
