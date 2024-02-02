Best Kept Secret: 2024-02-02

  1. Benny The Butcher – Jermaine’s Graduation
  2. Nas – Black Magic
  3. Tha God Fahim & Cookin Soul – Get Ur Weight Up
  4. Jamal & Calif – Beez Like That (Sometimes)
  5. Method Man & Redman – How High (Remix)
  6. Choclair – What It Takes ft Jully Black
  7. Jay-Z – Feelin’ It
  8. The P Brothers – New Religion ft Boss Money Players
  9. Kool G Rap – Take ‘Em To War Ft MF Grimm
  10. Main Source – Looking At The Front Door
  11. O.C. – Word… Life (DJ Celory Remix)
  12. Big Pun – Off The Books ft The Beatnuts
  13. The High & Mighty – Hands On Experience Pt. II ft Kool Keith, Jean Grae & Bobbito
  14. Outkast – Elevators (ONP 86 Mix)
  15. Gravediggaz – Dangerous Mindz
  16. Dead Prez – Police State
  17. AZ – SOSA
  18. Mobb Deep – Feel My Gat Blow
  19. Scaramanga – Sugar 99
  20. Jeru The Damaja – Ain’t The Devil Happy
  21. 8-Off – Alize For Dolo
  22. De La Soul – Millie Pulled A Pistol On Santa
  23. Rakim – Heat It Up
  24. King Tee – Got It Bad Y’All ft Tha Alkaholiks
  25. The B.U.M.S. – Life ‘N’ Tyme
