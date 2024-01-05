Best Kept Secret: 2024-01-05

  1. Talib Kweli & Madlib – The Right To Love Us ft Mac Miller
  2. Jemini The Gifted One & Danger Mouse – Locked Up
  3. Large Pro – In The Sun ft Q-Tip
  4. Boogiemonsters – Recognized Thresholds of Negative Stress
  5. The Cenobites – Kick A Dope Verse
  6. Alps Cru – Check Da Status
  7. Craig Mack – Flava In Ya Ear
  8. Compton’s Most Wanted – Compton 4 Life
  9. WC & The Maad Circle – Ain’t A Damn Thing Changed
  10. Too Short – So You Want To Be A Gangster
  11. Kokane – Slow Burnin 22.5 Degrees Fahrenheit
  12. B.G Knocc Out & Dresta – B.G. Knocc Out
  13. Luniz – I Got 5 On It
  14. Westside Connection – Cross ’em Out And Put A ‘K
  15. Keith Murray – The Most Beautifullest Thing in This World
  16. Cru – Pronto
  17. Kamakazee – Spread It (Remix)
  18. Big Punisher – Boomerang ft Prospect
  19. Choclair – Brainwaves (ft Marvel)
  20. The Roots – Essaywhuman?!!!??!
  21. Tha Alkaholiks – The Next Level ft Diamond D
  22. Fugees – Nappy Heads
