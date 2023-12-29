Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-29

- Madvillain – Monkey Suite
- Brand Nubian – The Godz…
- Kool G Rap – Where You At ft Prodigy
- La The Darkman – Spring Water ft Raekwon
- Black Sheep – Pass The 40 ft Chi Ali
- Common – Nuthin To Do
- Aceyalone – Master Your High
- Canibus – I Honor U
- Spice-1 – Trigga Happy
- C.P.O. – Ballad Of A Menace ft MC Ren
- Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggy Dogg World ft Tha Dogg Pound & The Dramatics
- Slick Rick – Behind Bars
- Artifacts – The Ultimate
- ALLCAPITAL – MIYAGI ft Semba
- TommyTerror – Manifest & Alchemy
- J Dilla – Make ’em NV
- Busta Rhymes – Turn It Up, Fire It Up (Remix)
- Foxy Brown – My Life
- Cage – Escape To 88
- The Beatnuts – World’s Famous
- Whoridas – Taxin’
- All CIty – Afta Hourz
- Smoothe Da Hustler – Broken Language ft Trigga The Gambler
- AZ – The Format
- Jedi Mind Tricks – Heavenly Divine
- Rakim – The Saga Begins
