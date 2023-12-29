Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-29

December 29, 2023

  1. Madvillain – Monkey Suite
  2. Brand Nubian – The Godz…
  3. Kool G Rap – Where You At ft Prodigy
  4. La The Darkman – Spring Water ft Raekwon
  5. Black Sheep – Pass The 40 ft Chi Ali
  6. Common – Nuthin To Do
  7. Aceyalone – Master Your High
  8. Canibus – I Honor U
  9. Spice-1 – Trigga Happy
  10. C.P.O. – Ballad Of A Menace ft MC Ren
  11. Snoop Doggy Dogg – Doggy Dogg World ft Tha Dogg Pound & The Dramatics
  12. Slick Rick – Behind Bars
  13. Artifacts – The Ultimate
  14. ALLCAPITAL – MIYAGI ft Semba
  15. TommyTerror – Manifest & Alchemy
  16. J Dilla – Make ’em NV
  17. Busta Rhymes – Turn It Up, Fire It Up (Remix)
  18. Foxy Brown – My Life
  19. Cage – Escape To 88
  20. The Beatnuts – World’s Famous
  21. Whoridas – Taxin’
  22. All CIty – Afta Hourz
  23. Smoothe Da Hustler – Broken Language ft Trigga The Gambler
  24. AZ – The Format
  25. Jedi Mind Tricks – Heavenly Divine
  26. Rakim – The Saga Begins
