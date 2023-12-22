Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-22

- Real Live – Pop The Trunk
- Da King & I – Tears (Darp Vibe Mix)
- Nonchalant – 5 O’clock (K-Def Remix)
- Freddie Foxxx – I’m Ready
- King Tee – Can This Be Real
- Jay Electronica – Exhibit A (Transformations)
- Necro – I Need Drugs
- M.O.P. – To The Death
- Screwball – Take It There ft Capone
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Brooklyd Zoo
- Mobb Deep – Backwards
- Saafir – Street Scene
- Mase – Wanna Hurt Mase ft Total
- Defari – Change and Switch ft Hannibal Faceman
- Bronze Nazareth – The Pain
- Natural Elements – Tri-Boro
- Coast Contra – Contradictions
- Elzhi & Oh No – Posessed
- Mic Geronimo – Usual Suspects ft DMX, Ja Rule, The LOX and Tragedy Khadafi
- Extra Prolific – From Block To Block
- TommyyTerror – Manifest & Alchemy
- ALLCAPITAL – MIYAGI ft Semba
- D.I.T.C. – Day One
- Cali Agents – Neva Forget
