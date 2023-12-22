Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-22

Written by on December 22, 2023

  1. Real Live – Pop The Trunk
  2. Da King & I – Tears (Darp Vibe Mix)
  3. Nonchalant – 5 O’clock (K-Def Remix)
  4. Freddie Foxxx – I’m Ready
  5. King Tee – Can This Be Real
  6. Jay Electronica – Exhibit A (Transformations)
  7. Necro – I Need Drugs
  8. M.O.P. – To The Death
  9. Screwball – Take It There ft Capone
  10. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Brooklyd Zoo
  11. Mobb Deep – Backwards
  12. Saafir – Street Scene
  13. Mase – Wanna Hurt Mase ft Total
  14. Defari – Change and Switch ft Hannibal Faceman
  15. Bronze Nazareth – The Pain
  16. Natural Elements – Tri-Boro
  17. Coast Contra – Contradictions
  18. Elzhi & Oh No – Posessed
  19. Mic Geronimo – Usual Suspects ft DMX, Ja Rule, The LOX and Tragedy Khadafi
  20. Extra Prolific – From Block To Block
  21. TommyyTerror – Manifest & Alchemy
  22. ALLCAPITAL – MIYAGI ft Semba
  23. D.I.T.C. – Day One
  24. Cali Agents – Neva Forget
