Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-15

  1. Common – The Bitch In Yoo
  2. Mr Complex – Why Don’t Cha?
  3. MC Ren – May Day On The Front Line
  4. Saukrates – Sumthin For Da Streetz
  5. Prince Paul – What I Need ft Kardinal Offishall & Sly Boogie
  6. Atmosphere – Modern Man’s Hustle
  7. Mykill Myers – Doin’ My Thang
  8. Ahmad – Back In The Day (remix)
  9. Grand Puba – Back It Up ft Kid Capri
  10. Fat Joe – Livin’ Fat
  11. Godfather Don – Forever (My Lady)
  12. Jadakiss – None Of Y’all Betta ft Styles & Sheek
  13. Kool Keith – Still The Best
  14. Viktor Vaughn – Raedawn
  15. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bomb ft Raekwon
  16. Sunz Of Man – Cold
  17. Twista – Adrenaline Rush ft Yung Buk
  18. Keith Murray – East Left
  19. Blahzay Blahzay – Danger
  20. Heather B – If Headz Only Knew
  21. Onyx – Last Dayz
  22. Lost Boyz – 1, 2, 3
  23. Nine – Make Or Take ft Smoothe Da Hustla
  24. Grand The Vistor – The Vistor (Situation Critical)
