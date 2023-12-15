Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-15

- Common – The Bitch In Yoo
- Mr Complex – Why Don’t Cha?
- MC Ren – May Day On The Front Line
- Saukrates – Sumthin For Da Streetz
- Prince Paul – What I Need ft Kardinal Offishall & Sly Boogie
- Atmosphere – Modern Man’s Hustle
- Mykill Myers – Doin’ My Thang
- Ahmad – Back In The Day (remix)
- Grand Puba – Back It Up ft Kid Capri
- Fat Joe – Livin’ Fat
- Godfather Don – Forever (My Lady)
- Jadakiss – None Of Y’all Betta ft Styles & Sheek
- Kool Keith – Still The Best
- Viktor Vaughn – Raedawn
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bomb ft Raekwon
- Sunz Of Man – Cold
- Twista – Adrenaline Rush ft Yung Buk
- Keith Murray – East Left
- Blahzay Blahzay – Danger
- Heather B – If Headz Only Knew
- Onyx – Last Dayz
- Lost Boyz – 1, 2, 3
- Nine – Make Or Take ft Smoothe Da Hustla
- Grand The Vistor – The Vistor (Situation Critical)
Reader's opinions