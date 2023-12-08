Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2023

  1. Encore – Waterworld
  2. Method Man – Biscuits
  3. Big Kwam – Regardless
  4. Black Moon – Son Get Wrec (Evil Dee Remix)
  5. Originoo Gunn Clappaz – Danjer
  6. McGruff – Destined To Be
  7. Cam’ron, Bloodshed & Mase – Fair One Part 2
  8. Jungle Brothers – Gettin Money
  9. Ran Reed – 9to5
  10. Quasimoto – Basic Instinct
  11. DJ Krush – Only The Strong Survive ft CL Smooth
  12. Company Flow – 8 Steps To Perfection
  13. Outkast – Call Of The Wild ft Goodie Mob
  14. Junior Mafia – Player’s Anthem
  15. Sauce Money – Against The Grain
  16. Busta Rhymes – Woo-Hah!! Got You All In Check (2021 Remaster)
  17. King Tee – Played Like A Piano ft Ice Cube & Breeze
  18. Biz Markie – Just A Friend
  19. Del The Funky Homosapien – Boo Boo Heads
  20. Gang Starr – ALONGWAYTOGO
  21. JVC Force – Stop-N-Listen
  22. De La Soul – Millie Pulled A Pistol On Santa
  23. MC Serch – Don’t Have To Be
