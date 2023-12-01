Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2023

  1. Zion I – Critical ft Planet Asia
  2. Big L – Size ‘Em Up
  3. Shyheim – Napsack
  4. Masta Ace – Ain’t U Da Masta
  5. Bahamadia – Total Wreck
  6. KMD – Smokin That Shit
  7. UGK – Pocket Full Of Stones
  8. MC Ren – Mr Fuck Up ft The Whole Click
  9. Ice Cube – Color Blind ft Deadly Threat, Kam, the Maad Circle, King Tee and J-Dee
  10. 2Pac – Heartz Of Men (Pre-Mix)
  11. Arsonists – Venom
  12. Big Punisher – Brave In The Heart ft Triple Seis, Fat Joe & Prospect
  13. Notorious B.I.G. – Dead Wrong ft Eminem
  14. Ill Bill – How To Kill A Cop
  15. Souls Of Mischief – Never No More
  16. Blackalicious – A2G
  17. Poor Righteous Teachers – Word Iz Life
  18. Da King & I – Lost My Mind
  19. Dark Skinned Assassin – Lock Shit Down
  20. AZ – I Don’t Give A Fuck
  21. Cappadonna ft Ghostface Killah – ’97 Mentality
  22. Xzibit – 3 Card Molly ft Ras Kass & Saafir
  23. Dead Prez – Assassination
