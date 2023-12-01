Best Kept Secret: 2023-12-01

- Zion I – Critical ft Planet Asia
- Big L – Size ‘Em Up
- Shyheim – Napsack
- Masta Ace – Ain’t U Da Masta
- Bahamadia – Total Wreck
- KMD – Smokin That Shit
- UGK – Pocket Full Of Stones
- MC Ren – Mr Fuck Up ft The Whole Click
- Ice Cube – Color Blind ft Deadly Threat, Kam, the Maad Circle, King Tee and J-Dee
- 2Pac – Heartz Of Men (Pre-Mix)
- Arsonists – Venom
- Big Punisher – Brave In The Heart ft Triple Seis, Fat Joe & Prospect
- Notorious B.I.G. – Dead Wrong ft Eminem
- Ill Bill – How To Kill A Cop
- Souls Of Mischief – Never No More
- Blackalicious – A2G
- Poor Righteous Teachers – Word Iz Life
- Da King & I – Lost My Mind
- Dark Skinned Assassin – Lock Shit Down
- AZ – I Don’t Give A Fuck
- Cappadonna ft Ghostface Killah – ’97 Mentality
- Xzibit – 3 Card Molly ft Ras Kass & Saafir
- Dead Prez – Assassination
