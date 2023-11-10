Best Kept Secret: 2023-11-10

- Scarface – Guess Who’s Back ft Jay-Z
- J-Live – Btaggin’ Writes Revisited
- Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz – Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)
- Dr Octagon – Bear Witness
- Casual – This Is How We Rip Shit ft A-Plus & Extra Prolific
- Eric B & Rakim – Juice (Know The Ledge)
- Prhyme – Underground Kings ft SchHoolboy Q & Killer Mike
- Blueprint – 1988
- The Game – Westside Story ft 50 Cent
- Prodigy & The Alchemist – Give Em Hell
- Boog Brown & Apollo Brown – Masterplan
- Westside Gunn – JD Wrist ft Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack & Trap-A-Holics
- Rome Streetz – Stunna ft Boldy James & Double Dee
- Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Stankwater
- Juggaknots – Settle Down
- Declaime & Madlib – Too Much Clout
- Q-Tip – Hey
- Rasco – What It’s All About
- Ras Kass – Conceited Bastard
- Lord Finesse – Flip Da Style
- Common – Watermelon
- Phat Kat – Don’t Nobody Care About Us
- Gang Starr – JFK 2 LAX
- Pete Rock & CL Smooth – Take You There (remix)
- Little Brother – The Get Up
