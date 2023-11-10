Best Kept Secret: 2023-11-10

  1. Scarface – Guess Who’s Back ft Jay-Z
  2. J-Live – Btaggin’ Writes Revisited
  3. Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz – Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)
  4. Dr Octagon – Bear Witness
  5. Casual – This Is How We Rip Shit ft A-Plus & Extra Prolific
  6. Eric B & Rakim – Juice (Know The Ledge)
  7. Prhyme – Underground Kings ft SchHoolboy Q & Killer Mike
  8. Blueprint – 1988
  9. The Game – Westside Story ft 50 Cent
  10. Prodigy & The Alchemist – Give Em Hell
  11. Boog Brown & Apollo Brown – Masterplan
  12. Westside Gunn – JD Wrist ft Stove God Cooks, Estee Nack & Trap-A-Holics
  13. Rome Streetz – Stunna ft Boldy James & Double Dee
  14. Domo Genesis & Graymatter – Stankwater
  15. Juggaknots – Settle Down
  16. Declaime & Madlib – Too Much Clout
  17. Q-Tip – Hey
  18. Rasco – What It’s All About
  19. Ras Kass – Conceited Bastard
  20. Lord Finesse – Flip Da Style
  21. Common – Watermelon
  22. Phat Kat – Don’t Nobody Care About Us
  23. Gang Starr – JFK 2 LAX
  24. Pete Rock & CL Smooth – Take You There (remix)
  25. Little Brother – The Get Up
