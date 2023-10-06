Best Kept Secret: 2023-10-06

Written by on October 6, 2023

  1. Nas – Never Die ft Lil Wayne
  2. Mach-Hommy x Tha God Fahim – Olajuwon
  3. Domo Genesis & Greymatter – Proceed
  4. DJ Muggs – Skeleton Bones ft Rome Streetz
  5. Black Star – Fear Of Time ft Yummy Bingham
  6. Madvillain – Figaro
  7. Thirstin Howl III – Brooklyn Hard Rock ft Unique London
  8. Chino XL – No Complex
  9. Theodore Unit – Punch In Punch Out ft Trife
  10. Foxy Brown – My Life
  11. Canibus – Get Retarted
  12. Kanye West – Apologize
  13. Tragedy Khadafi – Lyrical Calisthenics
  14. Common – In My Own World (Check The Method) ft. No I.D.
  15. Smut Peddlers – The Hole Repertoire
  16. Jedi Mind Tricks – Exertions (remix) ft Bahamadia, Esoteric & Virtuoso
  17. Coolio – 2 Minutes & 21 Seconds Of Funk
  18. Tha Dogg Pound – Do What I Feel ft Rage
  19. 2Pac – Cant C Me
  20. King Tee – Real Raw ft Sharief
  21. Defari – Thunder & Lightning ft Xzibit
  22. KMD – Humrush
  23. Double Life – No Limitations
  24. Nelson Dialect & Must Volkoff – Pantheon Columns
  25. Non Phixion – 5 Boros
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-10-06

Previous post

Local & Live: 2023-10-06

Current track

Title

Artist