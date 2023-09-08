Best Kept Secret: 2023-09-08

  1. Sir Menelik – Physical Jewels
  2. LA The Darkman – I Want It All
  3. Vents One – Marked For Death
  4. King Tee – The Cron
  5. Slum Village – The Look Of Love
  6. Rakim – When I’m Flowin’
  7. Cam’ron – Hey Ma ft Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Kay Slay
  8. Verbz, Nelson Dialect & Mr Slipz – Starting 5 ft Renelle 893, NuphZed & King Kashmere
  9. Showbiz & A.G. – Next Level (Nyte Time Mix)
  10. Group Home – 2 Thousand
  11. AZ – Ho Happy Jackie
  12. The B.U.M.S. – Wreck Your Ears (can Do)
  13. L Da Headtoucha – Too Complex
  14. Klashnekoff – It’s Murda
  15. Evidence ft Encore – Filthy
  16. The Roots – Double Trouble ft Mos Def
  17. The Pharcyde – 4 Better or 4 Worse
  18. J-Live – Kick It To The Beat
  19. Junior Mafia – Lyrical Wizardry
  20. Kool G Rap – Take ‘Em To War ft MF Grimm
  21. Run DMC – Queens Day ft Nas & Prodigy
  22. Aesop Rock – Daylight
