Best Kept Secret: 2023-09-08

- Sir Menelik – Physical Jewels
- LA The Darkman – I Want It All
- Vents One – Marked For Death
- King Tee – The Cron
- Slum Village – The Look Of Love
- Rakim – When I’m Flowin’
- Cam’ron – Hey Ma ft Juelz Santana, Freekey Zekey & Kay Slay
- Verbz, Nelson Dialect & Mr Slipz – Starting 5 ft Renelle 893, NuphZed & King Kashmere
- Showbiz & A.G. – Next Level (Nyte Time Mix)
- Group Home – 2 Thousand
- AZ – Ho Happy Jackie
- The B.U.M.S. – Wreck Your Ears (can Do)
- L Da Headtoucha – Too Complex
- Klashnekoff – It’s Murda
- Evidence ft Encore – Filthy
- The Roots – Double Trouble ft Mos Def
- The Pharcyde – 4 Better or 4 Worse
- J-Live – Kick It To The Beat
- Junior Mafia – Lyrical Wizardry
- Kool G Rap – Take ‘Em To War ft MF Grimm
- Run DMC – Queens Day ft Nas & Prodigy
- Aesop Rock – Daylight
