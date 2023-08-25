Best Kept Secret: 2023-08-25

  1. Dj Qbert – Octagon
  2. Aesop Rock – 39 Thieves
  3. Danny Brown – I Like My Pockets Fat
  4. Vince Staples – Get Paid (feat. Desi Mo)
  5. Apollo Brown – One Day
  6. Reflection Eternal – Lifting Off (Album Version)
  7. Kanye West – Good Life
  8. Mike G – Everything Thats Yours
  9. Big K.R.I.T – Tunnel Vision ft. Tony Williams
  10. Run The Jewels – Legend Has It
  11. MF DOOM & MF GRIM – Dedicated Instrumental
  12. Ghostface Killah – Winter Warz (feat. Masta Killa, Reakwon, Cappadonna & U-God)
  13. Non Phixon – Cult Leader
  14. Das Racist – Rainbow in the Dark
  15. Chris Faust – Genesis
  16. Clipse – Mr. Me Too
  17. Apollo Brown – Know The Time
  18. Migos & Rich The Kid – Talkin Bout Nun
  19. Tame One – Anxiety attacks
  20. Necro – Burn the Groove to Death (Nail `Em to the Cross)
  21. MF DOOM & MF GRIMM – The Original
  22. Beastie Boys – The Vibes
