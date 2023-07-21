Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-21

Written by on July 21, 2023

  1. Nas – Thief’s Theme
  2. OC – My World
  3. Ill Advised – Through The Eye
  4. Heltah Skeltah – Letha Brainz Blo
  5. J-Treds – Make It Happen
  6. DJ Muggs ft Goodie Mob – Decisions, Decisions
  7. Ill Biscuits – God Bless Your Life
  8. Method Man – Step By Step
  9. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
  10. Polyrhythm Addicts – Not Your Ordinary
  11. Quasimoto – Planned Attack
  12. ALLCAPITAL – SAFE2SAY!
  13. Lyrical Commission – Beyond Average
  14. DJ Krush – Meiso ft Black Thought
  15. Madvillan – Deuce Goose
  16. Godfather Don – Piece Of The Action
  17. DEDA – Press Rewind ft Pete Rock
  18. Freestyle Fellowship – 120 Seconds
  19. Gravediggaz – Unexplained
  20. Mic Geronimo – Wherever You Are
  21. Sean Price – Onion Head ft Tek
  22. Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change
  23. Masta Ace – Brooklyn Battles
  24. Xzibit – Recycled Asassins
