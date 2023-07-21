Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-21

- Nas – Thief’s Theme
- OC – My World
- Ill Advised – Through The Eye
- Heltah Skeltah – Letha Brainz Blo
- J-Treds – Make It Happen
- DJ Muggs ft Goodie Mob – Decisions, Decisions
- Ill Biscuits – God Bless Your Life
- Method Man – Step By Step
- Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Shimmy Shimmy Ya
- Polyrhythm Addicts – Not Your Ordinary
- Quasimoto – Planned Attack
- ALLCAPITAL – SAFE2SAY!
- Lyrical Commission – Beyond Average
- DJ Krush – Meiso ft Black Thought
- Madvillan – Deuce Goose
- Godfather Don – Piece Of The Action
- DEDA – Press Rewind ft Pete Rock
- Freestyle Fellowship – 120 Seconds
- Gravediggaz – Unexplained
- Mic Geronimo – Wherever You Are
- Sean Price – Onion Head ft Tek
- Shadez Of Brooklyn – Change
- Masta Ace – Brooklyn Battles
- Xzibit – Recycled Asassins
