Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-14

  1. RJD2 – June ft Copywrite
  2. Peanut Butetr Wolf – Competition Gets None ft Grand The Vis and Shortkut
  3. Shabazz The Disciple – Crime Saga
  4. Jedi Mind Tricks – The Immaculate Conception
  5. Percee P – The Man To Praise
  6. Hieroglyphics – Oakland Blackouts
  7. 7L & Esoteric – Speaking Real Words ft Inspectah Deck
  8. Ice Cube – Color Blind ft Threat, Kam, WC, Coolio, King Tee & J-Dee
  9. Ahmad – Homeboys First
  10. Phat Kat & Jay Dee – Front Street
  11. Saukrates – Kalifornia
  12. Scarface – In Cold Blood
  13. Pete Rock & Marley Marl – Future Flavas Mixtape 1999 (Full)
