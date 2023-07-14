Best Kept Secret: 2023-07-14

- RJD2 – June ft Copywrite
- Peanut Butetr Wolf – Competition Gets None ft Grand The Vis and Shortkut
- Shabazz The Disciple – Crime Saga
- Jedi Mind Tricks – The Immaculate Conception
- Percee P – The Man To Praise
- Hieroglyphics – Oakland Blackouts
- 7L & Esoteric – Speaking Real Words ft Inspectah Deck
- Ice Cube – Color Blind ft Threat, Kam, WC, Coolio, King Tee & J-Dee
- Ahmad – Homeboys First
- Phat Kat & Jay Dee – Front Street
- Saukrates – Kalifornia
- Scarface – In Cold Blood
- Pete Rock & Marley Marl – Future Flavas Mixtape 1999 (Full)
