Best Kept Secret: 2023-05-26

- DJ Drama – Andale ft Offset & Moneybagg Yo
- Paper Route Empire – Talking To My Scale
- Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – Off The Lot ft 2 Chainz
- Freddie Gibbs – Grandma’s Stove ft Musiq Soulchild
- Young Nudy – Brussel Sprout
- TommyyTerror – live freestyle
- Lyrical Commission – Press Release
- Prowla – Instinct
- Smif-N-Wessun – Bucktown
- Above The Law – Dose Of The Mega Flex
- Westside Gunn – Big AL ft Rome Streetz
- Willie The Kid & Lee Bannon – Bath Water Running
- Schoolboy Q – Neva Change ft SZA
- Kanye West – Doing Fine
- N.O.R.E. – Blood Money pt 3
- Wu-Tang Clan – The M.G.M.
- Canibus – What’s Going On
- Chino XL – Riiiot ft Ras Kass
- O.C. – Burn Me Slow
- Freestyle Fellowship – 7th Seal
- Lord Digga – Watch Ya Back
Reader's opinions