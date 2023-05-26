Best Kept Secret: 2023-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2023

  1. DJ Drama – Andale ft Offset & Moneybagg Yo
  2. Paper Route Empire – Talking To My Scale
  3. Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – Off The Lot ft 2 Chainz
  4. Freddie Gibbs – Grandma’s Stove ft Musiq Soulchild
  5. Young Nudy – Brussel Sprout
  6. TommyyTerror – live freestyle
  7. Lyrical Commission – Press Release
  8. Prowla – Instinct
  9. Smif-N-Wessun – Bucktown
  10. Above The Law – Dose Of The Mega Flex
  11. Westside Gunn – Big AL ft Rome Streetz
  12. Willie The Kid & Lee Bannon – Bath Water Running
  13. Schoolboy Q – Neva Change ft SZA
  14. Kanye West – Doing Fine
  15. N.O.R.E. – Blood Money pt 3
  16. Wu-Tang Clan – The M.G.M.
  17. Canibus – What’s Going On
  18. Chino XL – Riiiot ft Ras Kass
  19. O.C. – Burn Me Slow
  20. Freestyle Fellowship – 7th Seal
  21. Lord Digga – Watch Ya Back
