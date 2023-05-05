Best Kept Secret: 2023-05-05

Written by on May 5, 2023

  1. Conway The Machine – Brooklyn Chop House ft Fabulous & Benny The Butcher
  2. Domo Genesis & Alchemist – Drugs Got Me Spiritual ft Remy Banks
  3. Ill Bill – The Mandalorian
  4. Madlib, Meyhem Lauren & DJ Muggs – One Of Them Ones
  5. Evil Nine & Danny Brown – The Black Brad Pitt
  6. Big Daddy Kane – It’s Hard Being The Kane
  7. Ghostface Killah – Daytona 500 ft Raekwon & Cappadonna
  8. Mood – Karma
  9. Bee Why – g.a.t.s.
  10. Rakim – It’s Been A Long Time
  11. Canibus – Get Retarted
  12. Self Scientific – Best Part
  13. Gauge & Cella Dwellas – Cranium Remix
  14. Tha God Fahim x Mike Shabb – The Dragon N The Treasure
  15. Flee Lord & Crisis – Mr Delgado
  16. Larry June & The Alchemist – 89 Earthquake
  17. Finsta Bundy – Feel The High Pt 2
  18. G Depp – Blow More Spots
  19. Funkdoobiest – The Good Hit
  20. Godfather Don – Piece Of The Action
  21. Roots Manuva – Motion 5000
  22. The Roots – You Got Me
  23. Mos Def, J-Live, Tame One, Fre, Wordsworth, Invincible, Kofi Taha, Rubix, DJ Grath, A.L., Jane Doe – A Tree Never Grown
  24. Mr Voodoo – Hemlock
