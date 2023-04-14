Best Kept Secret: 2023-04-14

Written by on April 14, 2023

  1. Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – Off The Lot
  2. Tha God Fahim x Oh No The Disrupt – Megachad Rap
  3. Boldy James x Cuns – God Speed
  4. Troy Ave – Quarter Million ft Cam’ron
  5. A$AP Rocky – Palace
  6. 21 Savage x Metro Boomin – Steppin On
  7. Shotty Shane x F6ix – live raps
  8. Ghostface Killah & Trife Da God – Fire
  9. Westside Connection – The Gangsta, The Killa & The Dope Dealer
  10. Holmsey x Nxte – live raps
  11. Madvillain – Strange Ways
  12. Rawcotiks – Real Heads
  13. Jab – Live Performance
  14. Capone N Noreaga – Illegal Life
  15. BKS Mixtape – bks mixtape
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Juke Box Jungle: 2023-04-14

Previous post

Local & Live: 2023-04-14

Current track

Title

Artist