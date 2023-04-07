Best Kept Secret: 2023-04-07

- Camp Lo – Coolie High
- Foxy Brown – Rock The Bells
- Mobb Deep – Shook Ones
- McGruff – Destined To Be
- London Posse – Roughnecks
- Snoop Dogg – Snoops Upside Ya Head
- Doug E Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew – La-Di-Da-Di ft MC Ricky Dee
- Breeze – Steadily Tryin To Flow Like
- Chi Ali – Step Up
- Katalyst – Dedicated ft Diverse
- Dialect & Despair – Games Wired
- Dedlee – Forty Winkin’
- Xzibit – The Foundation
- Scarface – In Cold Blood
- Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – Fortune 500
- Madizm – Rumors ft G Herbo
- Capone N Noreaga – L.A. L.A. (Kuwait Extended Mix) feat Mobb Deep & Tragedy Khadafi
- The Nonce – Mix Tapes
- Erick Sermon – Bomdigi
- No ID & Dug Infinite – Jump On It
- Phat Kat – Don’t Nobody Care About Us
- Dj Honda – Out For The Ca$h feat Al’tariq, The Beatnuts, Fat Joe & Problemz
- Defari – No Clue ft Barbershop Chocolate Tye
- Compton’s Most Wanted – Wanted
Reader's opinions