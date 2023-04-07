Best Kept Secret: 2023-04-07

Written by on April 7, 2023

  1. Camp Lo – Coolie High
  2. Foxy Brown – Rock The Bells
  3. Mobb Deep – Shook Ones
  4. McGruff – Destined To Be
  5. London Posse – Roughnecks
  6. Snoop Dogg – Snoops Upside Ya Head
  7. Doug E Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew – La-Di-Da-Di ft MC Ricky Dee
  8. Breeze – Steadily Tryin To Flow Like
  9. Chi Ali – Step Up
  10. Katalyst – Dedicated ft Diverse
  11. Dialect & Despair – Games Wired
  12. Dedlee – Forty Winkin’
  13. Xzibit – The Foundation
  14. Scarface – In Cold Blood
  15. Curren$y & Jermaine Dupri – Fortune 500
  16. Madizm – Rumors ft G Herbo
  17. Capone N Noreaga – L.A. L.A. (Kuwait Extended Mix) feat Mobb Deep & Tragedy Khadafi
  18. The Nonce – Mix Tapes
  19. Erick Sermon – Bomdigi
  20. No ID & Dug Infinite – Jump On It
  21. Phat Kat – Don’t Nobody Care About Us
  22. Dj Honda – Out For The Ca$h feat Al’tariq, The Beatnuts, Fat Joe & Problemz
  23. Defari – No Clue ft Barbershop Chocolate Tye
  24. Compton’s Most Wanted – Wanted
