Bamboo Groove: 2025-05-31

- The Phoenix Foundation – Sea World
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Sans Vacay
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice V
- Rob Edwards – Apmere
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Ankles
- Birdz – Place of Dreams (ft. Ecca Vandal)
- Yussef Dayes – Tioga Pass (ft. Rosso Palladino)
- Soylent Green – Poly
- Rob Edwards – Dreaming
- Seun Kuti – Fire Dance
- Emily Wurramara – Lady Blue
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Sparkle Tape Break Up
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Ben Iota and the Rogues – Change Is (ft. Elara Black)
- King Stingray – Milkumana
- Solange – Cranes In The Sky
- Slowmango – Global Citizen
- Tash Sultana – Sweet & Dandy
- Intermood – New Krush
- Anderson .Paak – Parking Lot
- Erin Buku – Ley Lines
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Nakamarra
