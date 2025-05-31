Bamboo Groove: 2025-05-31

May 31, 2025

  1. The Phoenix Foundation – Sea World
  2. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Sans Vacay
  3. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Ice V
  4. Rob Edwards – Apmere
  5. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Ankles
  6. Birdz – Place of Dreams (ft. Ecca Vandal)
  7. Yussef Dayes – Tioga Pass (ft. Rosso Palladino)
  8. Soylent Green – Poly
  9. Rob Edwards – Dreaming
  10. Seun Kuti – Fire Dance
  11. Emily Wurramara – Lady Blue
  12. Hiatus Kaiyote – Sparkle Tape Break Up
  13. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  14. Ben Iota and the Rogues – Change Is (ft. Elara Black)
  15. King Stingray – Milkumana
  16. Solange – Cranes In The Sky
  17. Slowmango – Global Citizen
  18. Tash Sultana – Sweet & Dandy
  19. Intermood – New Krush
  20. Anderson .Paak – Parking Lot
  21. Erin Buku – Ley Lines
  22. Hiatus Kaiyote – Nakamarra
