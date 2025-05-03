Bamboo Groove: 2025-05-03

Written by on May 3, 2025

  1. I:Cube – Deep Republik
  2. Animal Collective – Bluish
  3. Stereolab – Diagonals
  4. Pia Fraus – Come To Me
  5. The Radio Dept – The Worst Taste In Music
  6. Erykah Badu – I Want You
  7. Hiatus Kaiyote – Mobius Streak
  8. Solange – Cranes In The Sky
  9. Jode – Tomorrow Is Gone
  10. Gratts – Submerge Me (Gilb_R Remix)
  11. Rob Edwards – Emerald Skies
  12. Air – All I Need
  13. Bilal – Reminsce
  14. Stereolab – The Flower Called Nowhere
  15. BADBADNOTGOOD – In Your Eyes (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)
  16. Yussef Dayes – Tioga Pass (feat. Rocco Palladino)
  17. Grim Streaker – Mind
  18. Placement – Lost Sun
  19. Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
  20. Intermood – Casuarina
  21. Stereolab – Brakhage
  22. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  23. The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
