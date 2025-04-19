Bamboo Groove: 2025-04-19

  1. Sinéad O’Connor – Ode to Billy Joe
  2. Ramsey Lewis – Don’t It Feel Good
  3. Booker T &/and the MGs – Wade in the Water
  4. Gratts – Smiling (Ft. JPHiLo)
  5. Yacht Club – Stay Awhile
  6. Inkswel & Peven Everett – Stronger (Inkswel’s Boogie Mix)
  7. DJ TR!P – Trust In Me
  8. Strict Face – Ibis Feathers
  9. Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
  10. Kevin Coyne – Having a Party
  11. Judy Mowatt – Mellow Mood
  12. Lee Scratch Perry – Having a Party
  13. Hortense Ellis – I’m still in love with you
  14. Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
  15. Fontaines D.C. – Big
  16. The Coogees – Psilocybin
  17. Syd Barrett – Octopus
  18. The Purple Gang – Granny Takes a Trip
  19. Small Faces – Green Circles
  20. Hooper Crescent – I Fell Backwards
  21. The Drones – Oh My
  22. Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
  23. Parsnip – The Babble
  24. Lanie Lane – Bang Bang
  25. Espers – That Which Darkly Thrives
  26. Loop – Too Real to Feel
  27. Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
