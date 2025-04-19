Bamboo Groove: 2025-04-19

- Sinéad O’Connor – Ode to Billy Joe
- Ramsey Lewis – Don’t It Feel Good
- Booker T &/and the MGs – Wade in the Water
- Gratts – Smiling (Ft. JPHiLo)
- Yacht Club – Stay Awhile
- Inkswel & Peven Everett – Stronger (Inkswel’s Boogie Mix)
- DJ TR!P – Trust In Me
- Strict Face – Ibis Feathers
- Street Legal – No Gods! No Masters! No Doorlists! No Bouncers! (Travis Cook remix)
- Kevin Coyne – Having a Party
- Judy Mowatt – Mellow Mood
- Lee Scratch Perry – Having a Party
- Hortense Ellis – I’m still in love with you
- Grace Cummings – Storm Queen
- Fontaines D.C. – Big
- The Coogees – Psilocybin
- Syd Barrett – Octopus
- The Purple Gang – Granny Takes a Trip
- Small Faces – Green Circles
- Hooper Crescent – I Fell Backwards
- The Drones – Oh My
- Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
- Parsnip – The Babble
- Lanie Lane – Bang Bang
- Espers – That Which Darkly Thrives
- Loop – Too Real to Feel
- Smoked Salmon – The Ghosts of Tomorrow
