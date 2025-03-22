Bamboo Groove: 2025-03-22

  1. Erykah Badu – Incense
  2. Winter – Endless Space (Between You & I)
  3. Swan Reach – Dumb
  4. Men I Trust – Days Go By
  5. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  6. Intermood – New Krush
  7. Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
  8. Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
  9. BID – Nao Para
  10. Mildlife – Musica
  11. Intermood – Casuarina
  12. Parcels – knowhowyoufeel – from Le Palace, Paris
  13. BID – Terra Vista (ft. Cine:Landia)
  14. Intermood – Hypnagogic
  15. BID – Soul Survivor
  16. Ludacris – Hard Times
  17. Guru – Living Legend
  18. G&D – One
  19. Intermood – Bongalow
  20. Slowmango – Thairade
  21. Jus. & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Else
