Bamboo Groove: 2025-03-22

- Erykah Badu – Incense
- Winter – Endless Space (Between You & I)
- Swan Reach – Dumb
- Men I Trust – Days Go By
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Intermood – New Krush
- Jess Johns – Flicker (Burn)
- Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
- BID – Nao Para
- Mildlife – Musica
- Intermood – Casuarina
- Parcels – knowhowyoufeel – from Le Palace, Paris
- BID – Terra Vista (ft. Cine:Landia)
- Intermood – Hypnagogic
- BID – Soul Survivor
- Ludacris – Hard Times
- Guru – Living Legend
- G&D – One
- Intermood – Bongalow
- Slowmango – Thairade
- Jus. & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Else
