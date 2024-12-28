Bamboo Groove: 2024-12-28

- Slow mango – ACE
- Slow mango – Montgolfier
- Pervin Guzeldere – Rabbit’s Fur
- The Smile – I Quit
- Vibravoid – Get To You
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Anthropocene
- Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
- Sons of Zoku – Yumi
- Khruangbin – Pon PÃ³n
- Angelique Kidjo feat. Ziggy Marley – Sedjedo
- LCD Soundsystem – You Wanted a Hit
- Dean Blunt – The Rot
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Mac DeMarco – On The Level
- Mura Masa – Today (feat. Tirzah)
- My Chérie – Everything You Need
- Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal
- Boulevard – On My Own (Island Groove Remix)
- Full Intention – Deep Inside
