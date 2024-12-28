Bamboo Groove: 2024-12-28

Written by on December 28, 2024

  1. Slow mango – ACE
  2. Slow mango – Montgolfier
  3. Pervin Guzeldere – Rabbit’s Fur
  4. The Smile – I Quit
  5. Vibravoid – Get To You
  6. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  7. Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark – Anthropocene
  8. Echo & the Bunnymen – The Cutter
  9. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  10. Khruangbin – Pon PÃ³n
  11. Angelique Kidjo feat. Ziggy Marley – Sedjedo
  12. LCD Soundsystem – You Wanted a Hit
  13. Dean Blunt – The Rot
  14. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  15. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  16. Mac DeMarco – On The Level
  17. Mura Masa – Today (feat. Tirzah)
  18. My Chérie – Everything You Need
  19. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Emotional Eternal
  20. Boulevard – On My Own (Island Groove Remix)
  21. Full Intention – Deep Inside
  22. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
