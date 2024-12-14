Bamboo Groove: 2024-12-14

  1. Bromham – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
  2. John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
  3. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
  4. George Harrison – Ding Dong, Ding Dong
  5. Alana Jagt & Ryan Martin John – You’re On My List (This Christmastime)
  6. Ella Ion – Christmas
  7. Lizzie Hosking – The Christmas Song
  8. Jose Feliciano – Feliz Navidad
  9. Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
  10. Paul Kelly – How To Make Gravy
  11. The Jackson 5 – I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause
  12. Michael Buble – Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
  13. Tony Bennett, Michael Buble – Just In Time
  14. Michael Buble – White Christmas
  15. Michael Buble – I’ll Be Home For Christmas
  16. Bromham – Little Drummer Boy
  17. Georgia Oatley – Lil’ Drummer Boy
  18. RuPaul – Little Drummer Boy
  19. Sexy As Shit – XXXMAS
  20. Kesha – Holiday Road
  21. Lorraine Bowen – Christmas Crumble
  22. Justin Bieber – Mistletoe
  23. Colin Buchanan, Greg Champion – Six White Boomers
  24. Colin Buchanan, Greg Champion – Aussie Jingle Bells
  25. Hi-5 – Santa Wear Your Shorts
  26. Colin Buchanan, Greg Champion – 12 Days of Aussie Christmas
  27. Jess Johns – White Xmas
  28. Pond – All I Want For Xmas (is a Tascam 388)
