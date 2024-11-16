Bamboo Groove: 2024-11-16

Written by on November 16, 2024

  1. Cloud Control – Island Living
  2. SWOOP – Funkify
  3. Hiatus Kaiyote – nakamarra
  4. Erin Buku – See You Shine (Sai Galaxy Remix)
  5. Cookin’ On 3 Burners – The Lost World
  6. 5 Sided Cube – Vintage Vulture
  7. Paul Hardcastle – Rain Forest
  8. Tonix – I Was Asleep
  9. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  10. Twine – Same Old Problems
  11. Grace Jones – Pull up to the Bumper
  12. Grace Jones – Sinning
  13. Erykah Badu – 4 Leaf Clover
  14. Arlo Parks – Too Good
  15. Parcels – Transcend – from Le Palace, Paris
  16. Shpongle – Shpongle Spores
  17. 1tbsp – No Nein
  18. Arca – Chama
  19. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  20. Ullah – What Nightmares Are Made Of
  21. Arlo Park – Just Go
  22. Adelaide Acid – test… test?
  23. DJ Soup – Psycho Nine
  24. Pinc Louds – My Teeth
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-11-16

Current track

Title

Artist