Bamboo Groove: 2024-09-21

- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Boulevard – On My Own (Island Groove Remix)
- Royksopp – 49 Percent
- Jamiroquai – Corner of the Earth
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Erykah Badu – Window Seat
- Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin (Radio Edit)
- Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
- Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
- Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
- Eluize – Slate
- Hi, I’m Jack – Highway
- Adelaide Acid – 206 (Deeper Cut)
- Eden Burns – Where Were U In 92?
- No Different – Devotion
- Temple – The Woman With Pink Lips
- Eluize – Sun Birds
- Kaytranada – At All
- Kaytranada – Leave Me Alone
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Alex Kassian Mix)
- Youandewan – Loophole
- Traumer – Fiebre
Reader's opinions