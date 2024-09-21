Bamboo Groove: 2024-09-21

Written by on September 21, 2024

  1. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  2. Boulevard – On My Own (Island Groove Remix)
  3. Royksopp – 49 Percent
  4. Jamiroquai – Corner of the Earth
  5. Erin Buku – The Way
  6. Erykah Badu – Window Seat
  7. Sons of Zoku – Yang Yin (Radio Edit)
  8. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  9. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  10. Erykah Badu – Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long
  11. Eluize – Slate
  12. Hi, I’m Jack – Highway
  13. Adelaide Acid – 206 (Deeper Cut)
  14. Eden Burns – Where Were U In 92?
  15. No Different – Devotion
  16. Temple – The Woman With Pink Lips
  17. Eluize – Sun Birds
  18. Kaytranada – At All
  19. Kaytranada – Leave Me Alone
  20. Gratts – Sun Circles (Alex Kassian Mix)
  21. Youandewan – Loophole
  22. Traumer – Fiebre
