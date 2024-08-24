Bamboo Groove: 2024-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2024

  1. Andrew Ashong & Theo Parrish – Flowers
  2. Alexander Flood – LDN
  3. Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (KAYTRANADA Edit)
  4. Tom Misch – I Did It For You (ft. Yussef Dayes)
  5. Erykah Badu – 4 Leaf Clover
  6. Moodymann – Lyk U Use 2 (ft. Andres)
  7. Thievery Corporation – All That We Perceive
  8. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  9. Session Victim – Bring It Back
  10. Kareem Ali – Black Space Jazz
  11. Mike Dunn – If I Can’t Get Down – Mousse T’s Funky Shizzle Mix
  12. Crystal Waters – 100% Pure Love
  13. Groove Terminator – Good Life (Chantty Natural Remix)
  14. Kandiafa – Nyonton – St Germain Remix
  15. St Germain – Forget Me Not
  16. Robert Glasper – Afro Blue
  17. Erykah Badu – Back In The Day (Puff)
  18. RC & The Gritz – Leave Me Alone (ft. Erykah Badu)
  19. Ben Iota and The Rogues – Change Is (ft. Elara Black)
  20. Hiatus Kaiyote – Sparkle Tape Break Up
  21. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  22. I:Cube – Deep Republik
