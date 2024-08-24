Bamboo Groove: 2024-08-24

- Andrew Ashong & Theo Parrish – Flowers
- Alexander Flood – LDN
- Sam Gellaitry – Assumptions (KAYTRANADA Edit)
- Tom Misch – I Did It For You (ft. Yussef Dayes)
- Erykah Badu – 4 Leaf Clover
- Moodymann – Lyk U Use 2 (ft. Andres)
- Thievery Corporation – All That We Perceive
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Session Victim – Bring It Back
- Kareem Ali – Black Space Jazz
- Mike Dunn – If I Can’t Get Down – Mousse T’s Funky Shizzle Mix
- Crystal Waters – 100% Pure Love
- Groove Terminator – Good Life (Chantty Natural Remix)
- Kandiafa – Nyonton – St Germain Remix
- St Germain – Forget Me Not
- Robert Glasper – Afro Blue
- Erykah Badu – Back In The Day (Puff)
- RC & The Gritz – Leave Me Alone (ft. Erykah Badu)
- Ben Iota and The Rogues – Change Is (ft. Elara Black)
- Hiatus Kaiyote – Sparkle Tape Break Up
- Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
- I:Cube – Deep Republik
