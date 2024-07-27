Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-27

July 27, 2024

  1. Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
  2. Alexander Flood – Buffalo Soldier
  3. Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework)
  4. 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
  5. Erin Buku – The Way
  6. Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
  7. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  8. Hi I’m Jack – Blipped
  9. No Different – Devotion
  10. Eluize – Curious Bliss
  11. Eluize – Sun Birds
  12. Ed Temple – Who You Are
  13. Eluize – For the Forgetful
  14. Adelaide Acid – D’s on C’s
  15. Bad’m D – Jet Plane
  16. Strict Face – Liquid Gold
  17. Soylent Green – Poly
  18. Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
  19. Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
  20. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  21. Marlin Kites – Babylon (ft. Estee)
  22. Avalon Kane – Dreamers (ft. Stu Patterson)
  23. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  24. Shinichi Atobe – Butterfly Effect
  25. I:Cube – Le dub
