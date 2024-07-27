Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-27

- Pink Duke – Caught My Eye
- Alexander Flood – Buffalo Soldier
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework)
- 5 Sided Cube – Enigmatic
- Erin Buku – The Way
- Marlin Kites – Destra (Gather Me Together)
- Maybe Hugo – Like B4
- Hi I’m Jack – Blipped
- No Different – Devotion
- Eluize – Curious Bliss
- Eluize – Sun Birds
- Ed Temple – Who You Are
- Eluize – For the Forgetful
- Adelaide Acid – D’s on C’s
- Bad’m D – Jet Plane
- Strict Face – Liquid Gold
- Soylent Green – Poly
- Sons of Zoku – Dead Poets
- Rob Edwards – Lonely Lover (Kaidi Tatham Remix)
- Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
- Marlin Kites – Babylon (ft. Estee)
- Avalon Kane – Dreamers (ft. Stu Patterson)
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Shinichi Atobe – Butterfly Effect
- I:Cube – Le dub
Reader's opinions