Bamboo Groove: 2024-07-13

  1. Soylent Green – Inner Peace
  2. Slow Mango – Floppy Disko
  3. Ben Iota and the Rogues – Change Is (ft. Elara Black)
  4. Pirra – All For Ya
  5. Maybe Hugo – Like B4
  6. Men I Trust – Say Can You Hear
  7. Dead Roo – Compare Yourself
  8. Tanukichan – This Time
  9. Faye Webster – She Won’t Go Away
  10. Stella Donnelly – Old Man
  11. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  12. Outkast – Take Off Your Cool (ft. Norah Jones)
  13. Radiohead – High and Dry
  14. Thelma Plum – The Brown Snake
  15. Men I Trust – Seven
  16. Faye Webster – I Know You
  17. Jordan Rakei – Midnight Mischief (Tom Misch Remix)
  18. Erykah Badu – Window Seat
  19. Rob Edwards – Dreaming
  20. Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday
  21. Kaytranada – Glowed Up (ft. Anderson .Paak)
  22. Kaytranada – At All
  23. Kaytranada – Witchy (ft. Childish Gambino)
  24. Alexander Flood – Berlin (GODBLESSCOMPUTERS Remix)
  25. Father’s Children – Who’s Gonna Save The World
  26. The Empty Threats – U
  27. Big Town – 2057
  28. Bloc Party – Banquet
