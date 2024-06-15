Bamboo Groove: 2024-06-15

- The Bamboos – Caicos Dawn
- Groove Armada – Drifted
- Air – Kelly Watch the Stars
- Felix Mir – Theme for Adventure
- The HIgh Llamas – Toriafan
- Mercury Rev – Something for Joey
- Druid Fluids – La Rêverie
- Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Paul Grabowsky & Australian Art Orchestra – Wash My Soul In the River’s Flow
- Soylent Green – Caution
- Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
- Bob Marley & The Wailers – Sun Is Shining
- Morcheeba – Part of the Process
- King Stingray – Best Bits
- Iggy Pop – Nightclubbing
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Hug Me I’m Dirty
- Pokey LaFarge – Home Home Home
- Los Palms – Cadillac
- Slowmngo – ACE
- Max Romeo – Chase The Devil
- Even – Black Umbrella
- Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
- The Specials – Ghost Town
- Carla dal Forno – Come Around
- PJ Harvey – The Garden
- Sarah Vaughan & Gotan Project – Whatever Lola Wants (Gotan Project Remix)
Reader's opinions