Bamboo Groove: 2024-06-15

  1. The Bamboos – Caicos Dawn
  2. Groove Armada – Drifted
  3. Air – Kelly Watch the Stars
  4. Felix Mir – Theme for Adventure
  5. The HIgh Llamas – Toriafan
  6. Mercury Rev – Something for Joey
  7. Druid Fluids – La Rêverie
  8. Archie Roach, Ruby Hunter, Paul Grabowsky & Australian Art Orchestra – Wash My Soul In the River’s Flow
  9. Soylent Green – Caution
  10. Ezra Collective – Ego Killah
  11. Bob Marley & The Wailers – Sun Is Shining
  12. Morcheeba – Part of the Process
  13. King Stingray – Best Bits
  14. Iggy Pop – Nightclubbing
  15. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Hug Me I’m Dirty
  16. Pokey LaFarge – Home Home Home
  17. Los Palms – Cadillac
  18. Slowmngo – ACE
  19. Max Romeo – Chase The Devil
  20. Even – Black Umbrella
  21. Emily Wurramara – Midnight Blues
  22. The Specials – Ghost Town
  23. Carla dal Forno – Come Around
  24. PJ Harvey – The Garden
  25. Sarah Vaughan & Gotan Project – Whatever Lola Wants (Gotan Project Remix)
