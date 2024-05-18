Bamboo Groove: 2024-05-18

  1. Mac Zimms – Feel What I’m Feeling
  2. Lily Tait – Twinkling Flute of the Mind
  3. Visible Cloaks – Escape Music From City To Paradise
  4. Suzanne Kraft – Two Chord Wake
  5. Mehlor – In Detroit
  6. Strict Face – Citrus Snaps
  7. Two Shell – Heart Piece
  8. Purelink – 4k Murmurs (feat. J)
  9. Purelink – Earth To
  10. Cousin – Nemo’s Dream
  11. Adelaide Acid – 206 (Deeper Cut)
  12. Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphinome
  13. Paddee – Sattellite
  14. Sedef Adasi – Mermaids on Acid
  15. Aldonna – Divine Time
  16. Roza Terenzi – Jungle In The City
  17. Research Project – 5 May
