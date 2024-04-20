Bamboo Groove: 2024-04-20

- Kagami – Disco Filter
- Yellow Magic Orchestra – Ryden
- Ledernacken – AMOK!
- Marcos Valle – Dia D
- DJ Soup – Neverland
- William Onyeabor – Heaven and Hell
- Slow Mango – Thairade
- Escape from New York – Slow Beat
- Yumi Marata – Red High Heel
- Kiki Gyan – 24 Hours in a Disco
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
- Strict Face – Liquid Gold
- Macc Zimms – Feel What I’m Feeling
- Bunny Wailer – Back to School
- Konk – Baby Dee
- Saâda Bonaire – You Could Be More as You Are
- Marlena Shaw – California Soul
- 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s a Beatle (ft. Harrison Smith)
- Mildlife – Vapour
- Adeva – I Thank You (Philly Dub Mix)
- Don Glori – Dlareme
- Rupa – East West Shuffle
- Soylent Green – Caution
