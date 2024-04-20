Bamboo Groove: 2024-04-20

  1. Kagami – Disco Filter
  2. Yellow Magic Orchestra – Ryden
  3. Ledernacken – AMOK!
  4. Marcos Valle – Dia D
  5. DJ Soup – Neverland
  6. William Onyeabor – Heaven and Hell
  7. Slow Mango – Thairade
  8. Escape from New York – Slow Beat
  9. Yumi Marata – Red High Heel
  10. Kiki Gyan – 24 Hours in a Disco
  11. Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
  12. Strict Face – Liquid Gold
  13. Macc Zimms – Feel What I’m Feeling
  14. Bunny Wailer – Back to School
  15. Konk – Baby Dee
  16. Saâda Bonaire – You Could Be More as You Are
  17. Marlena Shaw – California Soul
  18. 5 Sided Cube – Buddha’s a Beatle (ft. Harrison Smith)
  19. Mildlife – Vapour
  20. Adeva – I Thank You (Philly Dub Mix)
  21. Don Glori – Dlareme
  22. Rupa – East West Shuffle
  23. Soylent Green – Caution
