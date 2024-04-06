Bamboo Groove: 2024-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2024

  1. Mainline Magic Orchestra – Xumba Xumba (Eden Burns Remix)
  2. Pangaea – Installation
  3. Peachlyfe – Fly Boi (CAIVA Remix)
  4. Umbraid – On Me
  5. Discarded – Uplink
  6. Caiva – Vigour (Julian Muller Remix)
  7. Jordan Brando – Ricardo’s Kicks
  8. Kessler – Moonlight Branches
  9. Boo – I See A Halo (Faster Horses Sunrise Remix)
  10. Ben Prophet – TIMEDANCE (unreleased)
  11. Aldonna – Camellia (Dusky x Aldonna)
  12. Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
  13. Temple – The Woman with the Pink Lips
  14. Vladimir Dubyshkin – glucose guardian
  15. STÜM – Beautiful Dancers
  16. LAZE – Elysea (Ratio Remix)
  17. Boxed In – Takes Me To You (feat. yunè pinku)
  18. Adelaide Acid – 206 (Deeper Cut)
  19. Funk Tribu – Phonky Tribu (DJ HEARTSTRING Remix)
  20. DJ Gigola, Kev Koko – Papi
  21. Paul Johnson – A Little Suntin Suntin
  22. Aldonna – Camellia
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Hillbilly Helpdesk: 2024-04-06

Current track

Title

Artist