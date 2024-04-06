Bamboo Groove: 2024-04-06

- Mainline Magic Orchestra – Xumba Xumba (Eden Burns Remix)
- Pangaea – Installation
- Peachlyfe – Fly Boi (CAIVA Remix)
- Umbraid – On Me
- Discarded – Uplink
- Caiva – Vigour (Julian Muller Remix)
- Jordan Brando – Ricardo’s Kicks
- Kessler – Moonlight Branches
- Boo – I See A Halo (Faster Horses Sunrise Remix)
- Ben Prophet – TIMEDANCE (unreleased)
- Aldonna – Camellia (Dusky x Aldonna)
- Alexander Flood – Berlin (Godblesscomputers Remix)
- Temple – The Woman with the Pink Lips
- Vladimir Dubyshkin – glucose guardian
- STÜM – Beautiful Dancers
- LAZE – Elysea (Ratio Remix)
- Boxed In – Takes Me To You (feat. yunè pinku)
- Adelaide Acid – 206 (Deeper Cut)
- Funk Tribu – Phonky Tribu (DJ HEARTSTRING Remix)
- DJ Gigola, Kev Koko – Papi
- Paul Johnson – A Little Suntin Suntin
- Aldonna – Camellia
Reader's opinions